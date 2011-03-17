Under Armour Expands Fitness Line Overseas

Kevin Plank, founder and CEO of Under Armour.

Photo: Wikipedia

In the past months, Under Armour has ramped up their football endorsement profile, signing major deals with Tom Brady, Cam Newton and Julio Jones, to go along with existing endorsement deals for Ray Lewis, Anquan Boldin and Miles Austin. They also have an expanding footprint in college football, featuring major Division I programs such as Auburn, Boston College, Maryland, South Carolina and Utah.Now, it seems like Under Armour is ready to expand from football to fútbol! Last week, the company announced a five-year global partnership with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club of the Barclays Premier League. This is their first Premier League deal and their largest European partnership.



According to the press release, “Beginning with the 2012/2013 season, Under Armour will provide Tottenham Hotspur with performance apparel, including training wear and playing kit for the Club’s First and Academy teams, together with replica product for the Club’s supporters around the world.”

Both organisations seem very excited about the new partnership:

Daniel Levy, Chairman Tottenham Hotspur: “We are delighted that Under Armour will become our new technical partner from 2012 onwards. They are an extremely ambitious brand with global aspirations, making them ideal partners for Tottenham Hotspur.”

Under Armour CEO and Founder, Kevin Plank: “This is a highly significant and exciting partnership for Under Armour. Aligning with an elite organisation like Tottenham Hotspur demonstrates our deep commitment to growing the Under Armour brand in the UK and to showcasing our apparel and footwear on the world’s most prestigious athletic stages.”

This is a very significant moment for UA. While we’ve seen their steady growth within U.S. sports over the past few years, a deal like this shows that they are ready to start competing with larger brands like Nike and Adidas on the global stage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.