Under Armour created a shoe that will tell you if you're too tired to run

Under Armour The Under Armour Record Equipped series.

Connected footwear thus far has been pretty limited — measuring quantitative things like measuring steps or average speed.

Raw data is great, but what’s even better to interpret into something actually useful and meaningful. Enter the newest iteration of Under Armour’s Record Equipped Running Shoes.

The chip inside the shoe measuring things like cadence, information on your pace, and how many miles you’ve run in that particular shoe, but can also tell you something important before you even begin. Simply open UA’s Map My Run app, and jump up and down six times. The app will then inform you if you should run hard, take it easy, or keep an even pace based on your performance in the test.

The jump test takes into account previous ones you’ve done, and measures your performance against them to attain your level of muscular fatigue. This kind of knowledge can give an insight into your training regiment and avoids unnecessary rest or damage to your body caused by overextending a fatigued body.

“We are taking a scientific approach to recovery that is directly utilising real-time data from your body to determine what level of workout you should execute to guide your training,” Mike Lee, chief digital officer at Under Armour, said in a release.

Three shoes with the chips are being released early next year in the line of three: the Gemini ($160) with neutral support built to run long, the Europa ($160) to run long with stability, and the Velociti ($140) with neutral support to run fast. The chips inside do not need to be recharged, and sync and update automatically with the app.

The new shoes comes at a time when Under Armour is pushing into the sneaker business, which it calls a major growth driver. Its footwear business grew by 54% in the fist 9 months of 2016, according to earnings reports.

