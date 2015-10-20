Under Armour's CFO jumped to Blue Apron and other finance moves

Under Armour’s longtime CFO Brad Dickerson is leaving the company.

Dickerson served at the firm since 2004 and took over the CFO role in 2008.

Dickerson is credited with helping guide the company through its initial public offering (IPO).

Under his leadership the athletic apparel brand transformed into a business with $US4 billion in annual revenue. In early 2015, he was also named COO.

Dickerson is leaving Under Armour to accept the CFO position at another hot company, Blue Apron.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Blue Apron, which delivers recipes and fresh food directly to a customer’s door, is valued at $US2 billion pre-money.

Other finance moves

In other Blue Apron news, TripAdvisor CFO Julie M.B. Bradley has joined the company’s board of directors. She is also on the boards of Wayfair and Constant Contact. She has announced plans to resign from TripAdvisor effective November 9. Bradley will be replaced by Ernst Teunissen, who joins TripAdvisor from the same role at Cimpress.

Genworth Financial has named Kelly L. Groh as its vice president and CFO. She is taking over for Martin P. Klein, who is leaving to work at another financial services company. Groh most recently served as the company’s controller and principal accounting officer. Groh has been with the company since its IPO in 2004. Groh previously served as CFO of the company’s retirement and protection segment and various finance roles for predecessor companies. Groh also worked at Price Waterhouse Coopers, LLP.

Donna Coleman has been named the permanent CFO of The Madison Square Garden Co. She has served as the company’s interim CFO since May, after Sean Creamer resigned from the position.

In the retail space, Gordmans Stores has named James Brown to the top finance spot. Brown is familiar with the retail space, having left his CFO role at Hancock Fabrics to accept the new position.

Pharmaceutical firm Akorn has named assigned Duane Portwood as its next CFO. He is replacing interim CFO Randall Pollard, who will remain chief accounting officer and corporate controller. Portwood joined Akorn from Home Depot where he served as corporate controller since 2006.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.