Under Armour CEO: Trump is 'a real asset for the country'

Under Armour CEO didn’t hold back his praise for President Donald Trump in an interview with CNBC’s ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ on Tuesday.

“To have such a pro-business President is something that is a real asset for the country,” Plank said. “People can really grab that opportunity.”

Trump has earned a reputation as a business-friendly president in his recent tenure in the Oval Office. He passed an Executive Order to “repeal two regulations for every new regulation passed,” and met with a council of business leaders (including Plank) to discuss current roadblocks to business growth. Trump has also expected to roll back Wall Street regulations, including Dodd-Frank.

“He wants to build things he wants to make bold decisions and be really decisive,” Plank said, referring to Trump’s plans to build a border wall and pass a large infrastructure improvement bill.

“I’m a big fan of people that operate in the world of publish and iterate versus think, think, think, think, think,” Plank said. “So there’s a lot that I respect there.”

