The CEO Of Under Armour Has Two Words For People Who Whine About The Fiscal Cliff

Kevin Plank, the billionaire founder of Under Armour, spoke at the Baron Investment Conference at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln centre in Manhattan last Friday. He had two very awesome words for people who worry about fiscal cliffs and other headwinds.



“Today we’re not going to talk about fiscal cliffs. We’re not going to talk about the negative. We’re not going to talk about something we coined at Under Armour ‘loser talk,’ which are all the things we can’t control,” he said.

This is refreshing. All of these business leaders have been talking about uncertainty and taxes and the fiscal cliff and so on. Finally someone is stepping up and saying he’s just gonna do his work, and stop whining.

