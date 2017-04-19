Under Armour made a fatal error that will take 'years' to fix

Facebook/Under Armour Under Armour is walking a tight rope.

Investment firm Wedbush Securities released its first investment rating of Under Armour, and it’s not great news for the sports brand.

Giving Under Armour a “neutral” rating, analyst Christopher Svezia wrote that the company’s more technical clothing offerings are out of step with what the lifestyle products consumers desire and as a result its “ability to return to its former glory is unknown.”

Apparel and footwear created with a lifestyle focus currently only makes up less than 5% of Under Armour’s total sales, according to Svezia, though the company has been taking steps to offer more options in that category.

Worse, Svezia says missing the trend has Under Armour playing a high stakes game of catch-up.

“It will take years for the category to have a measurable impact to the company with potential starts and stops along the way as lifestyle requires more trial and error and sample testing than core basic technical gear,” he says.

The company has previously admitted it completely misread the upmarket trend of athleisure, instead relying on copious logos and basic styles of sportswear.

“We need to become more fashion,” Plank said during a call with analysts after the last quarterly earnings report. “The consumer wants it all. They want product that looks great, that wears great, that you can wear at night with a pair of jeans, but that also does perform for them.”

Under Armour launched Under Armour Sportswear in 2016 as its effort in the athleisure space, in partnership with designer Tim Coppens. With its $US1,500 trench coats, it has failed to make the splash the company was hoping for and it’s likely the company is still missing the medium between mass market and high end that competitors like Nike and Lululemon inhabit.

Nailing athleisure is critical for Under Armour because it is the chief trend in North America, which accounts for 80% of the company’s online sales. The athleisure trend isn’t going anywhere, industry experts have told Business Insider.

The loss of retail channels like Sports Authority has not been kind to Under Armour and the shift to discount or mid-market department stores like Kohls will be rocky. Relying on discounts will not be a viable long-term strategy, as it will dilute the brand’s halo effect and make the move into athleisure even more difficult, according to Shelly Banjo at Bloomberg.

