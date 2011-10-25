Under Armour Beats On Earnings And Guidance But Shares Are Falling

Under Armour said Q3 EPS jumped 29% to 88 cents per share. Analysts were expecting 83 cents per share.
Management noted that EPS was boosted by 4 cents thanks to “ongoing tax planning strategies.
The company raised full year revenue guidance to $1.46-$1.47 billion, up from $1.42-$1.44 billion.
Analyst were expecting $1.45 billion in full year revenue.
However, shares are down 3% in premarket trading.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.