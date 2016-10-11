US

The internet is in love with Ken Bone -- an undecided voter who unwittingly starred in the debate

Chris Snyder

The second presidential debate was one of the nastiest yet, but one undecided voter brought a bit of levity to the event and won over the internet with his unique style. Ken Bone, in a red sweater and glasses, simply asked a question about energy, and he instantly turned into one of the biggest memes of the 2016 election. He even has his very own theme song. Ken Bone 2016?

