Unconventional Gas Could Create A Staggering 1.5 Million American Jobs By 2035

Photo: Flickr / spoony mushroom

In the most recent IHS report titled “The Economic Employment Contributions of Unconventional Gas Development In State Economies,” it is reported that unconventional gas activity will produce a total of 2.4 million jobs by 2035, which has already produced 1 million jobs. In 2010, unconventional gas activity supported 1 million jobs; this will grow to nearly 1.5 million jobs in 2015 and to over 2.4 million in 2035.



By 2015, the employment contributed by unconventional gas activity is projected to reach nearly 1.5 million US jobs on a path to more than 2.4 million jobs by 2035.

With initial jobless claims rising to 386,000, added jobs in any sector is certainly a positive for the economy. The majority of the jobs added will be through the top 10 producing states. Below is a chart detailing the amount of jobs that are projected to be added by the 10 states that produce the most unconventional gas.

Photo: IHS

