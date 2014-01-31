Dramatic Helmet-Cam Footage Shows Unconscious Skydiver Saved In Mid-Air

An experienced skydiver was knocked out cold shortly after leaping from a plane over Wiltshire, England in July 2013, but his helmet-mounted camera captured exactly how he survived the ordeal.

The video from 25-year-old James Lee of Gloucestershire, England, shows skydivers leaving the plane just fine, but seconds later, Lee is knocked unconscious when a fellow skydiver’s legs hit him in the back of the head.

“One of the skydivers who left the plane through the door came out unstable and went into a spin,” Lee told UK Express. “They were falling faster than I was and their shin impacted the back of my helmet with a lot of force — knocking me out.”

At 12,500 feet and falling at roughly 120 mph, Lee’s fellow jumpers figured out there was a problem.

From ABC News:

“Two of my friends that saw what happened came down tried to see if I was responding to basic hand signals and there was no response,” Lee said. When Lee didn’t respond to his friends’ hand signals, they approached him and moved his body to the correct position. They then deployed his chute.

After his canopy opened, Lee started to regain consciousness and he safely landed, according to Express.

You can watch the footage below:

