Some Kids Just Stole A Bunch Of iPhones From An Apple Store In White Plains [UNCONFIRMED]

Dylan Love
white plains apple storeThe Apple Store in White Plains, NY

We’ve seen an unconfirmed report on Twitter that the White Plains Apple Store was just robbed.The tweet appears below:

Holy shit. I’m at the Apple Store in White Plains. A bunch of kids ran in grabbed iPhones and ran out. Loud alarms!

We called the Apple Store, but the associate who answered gave us a textbook non-answer, saying “there are no alarms currently going off in the store.”

We’ll keep checking the story out to see if it holds water. If you have information, drop us a line at [email protected]

UPDATE (11:12 AM): We’ve called some neighbouring stores in the mall (Gymboree, Hanna Andersson) to ask if anyone’s heard any sirens — they haven’t.

