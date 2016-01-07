A man told the uncomfortable truth about what it's like to have Alzheimer's -- and the video went viral

Alan Beamer is living with Alzheimer’s disease, which destroys his memory over time. His wife had an emotional conversation with him about how hard it is to connect with family and friends, and posted the video on Facebook — it quickly accumulated over 100,000 views.

“It’s a mean, mean… one of the meanest things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Beamer said. “I’m the same old person, and I wish my friends would just come and talk to me, like they did before. You know, play and joke around.”

Beamer and his wife emphasised that though it’s a hard thing for their friends to deal with, they should know that it’s a hard thing for them, too.

“One of the biggest things we want them to know is that we’re not comfortable with it either,” Beamer’s wife said. “But we live it every day, and we can’t get away from it.”

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.