Watch An Uncomfortable Moment Between Bloomberg And One Of His Employees

During a live broadcast Tuesday, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg told one of his own media company’s reporters she “should” get fired.

Bloomberg turned to the topic after reflecting on his own firing from Salomon Brothers. The billionaire media mogul described the moment as a major turning point in his life and told Bloomberg Television anchor Stephanie Ruhle she would do well to follow his lead.

“The only reason that I became an entrepreneur is that I got fired by Salomon Brothers. It should happen to you. Trust me, it works out,” Bloomberg told Ruhle during an interview focusing on Goldman Sachs’ “10,000 Small Businesses” initiative.

However, Ruhle had no intention of taking his advice.

“Well, I hope it doesn’t happen to me,” she replied, not pausing for a second.

“Well, I have no intention of doing it. Don’t worry about it,” Bloomberg quickly added with a laugh.

Watch below. The exchange begins at about 1 minute and 10 seconds into the clip.

