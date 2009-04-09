Uncle Sam Wants You To Join The Bailout Army

Unemployed? Worried about job security? The government is here to help.

Later this month there will be a job fair in New York featuring featuring nine federal agencies ranging from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to the FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission. So far, about 400 financial professionals have signed up too look for jobs.

Tthe April 24 event will be held in midtown, hosted by the New York Society of Securities Analysts. Admission for members is $25, which buys you a ticket to chat with:

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Federal Housing Finance Agency

Federal Reserve Bank of New York

General Services Administration (GSA)

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Social Security Administration

William Drawbridge, director of marketing and development at the NYSSA tells Bloomberg: “Government jobs are stable jobs. This is a good out for them.”

