Uncle Sam Demands Info On Goldman Pay

Uncle Sam wants to know why Goldman bankers are making so much money. Oh, and what it’s up to with those tricky credit derivative instruments.



As Reuters notes, GS is cooperating with a U.S. Government request after an outpouring of frustration from official and public sources following its $3.44 billion net earnings between April and June — and a $6.65 billion allocation in the quarter for compensation expenses.

But the weird part is, we thought Goldman Sachs controlled the government. Can’t they just, you know, make them stop or something?

