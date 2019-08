In Osaka, Japan, a man nicknamed “Uncle Rikuro” has been making these jiggly cheesecakes for 27 years. The cakes are so popular that there are always lines around the block. The cakes are best served hot, fluffy and jiggling.

Story by Eloise Kirn, Editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.