Unclassified Document Shows How The Guantanamo Hunger Strike Has Grown Worse And Worse

Guantanamo Detainee Medical Facility

The hunger strike and Guantanamo Bay is getting serious.



A unsettling account of how it has grown is seen in the following document released by public affairs office at Joint Task Force Guantanamo Bay, Cuba the morning of May 1:

Classification: UNCLASSIFIED

Caveats: NONE

As of Wednesday, May 1, 2013, we have a detainee population of 166, and we currently have 100 detainees tracked as hunger strikers, with 23 receiving enteral feeds (feeding tubes). Four detainees receiving enteral feeds are being observed in the detainee hospital. The detainees in the hospital do not currently have any life-threatening conditions.

This is a change from Tuesday, April 30, 2013, when we had 100 detainees tracked as hunger strikers, with 21 receiving enteral feeds. Five detainees receiving enteral feeds were being observed in the detainee hospital. These were the same numbers as Monday, April 29 and Sunday, April 28, 2013.

On Saturday, April 27, 2013, we had 100 detainees tracked as hunger strikers, with 20 receiving enteral feeds. Five detainees were receiving enteral feeds were observed in the detainee hospital.

On Friday, April 26, 2013, we had 97 detainees tracked as hunger strikers, with 19 receiving enteral feeds. Five detainees receiving enteral feeds were being observed in the detainee hospital.

On Thursday, April 25, 2013, we had 94 detainees tracked as hunger strikers, with 17 receiving enteral feeds. Three detainees receiving enteral feeds were being observed in the detainee hospital.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2013, we had 92 detainees tracked as hunger strikers, with 17 receiving enteral feeds. Two detainees receiving enteral feeds were being observed in the detainee hospital.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2013, we had 84 detainees tracked as hunger strikers, with 17 receiving enteral feeds. Four detainees receiving enteral feeds are being observed in the detainee hospital.

On Monday, April 22, 2013, we had 84 detainees tracked as hunger strikers, with 16 receiving enteral feeds. Six detainees receiving enteral feeds were being observed in the detainee hospital.

On April 21, 2013, we had 84 detainees tracked as hunger strikers, with 16 receiving enteral feeds and only Five detainees receiving enteral feeds being observed in the detainee hospital.

On Saturday, April 20, 2013, we had 77 detainees tracked as hunger strikers, with 16 receiving enteral feeds. Five detainees receiving enteral feeds being observed in the detainee hospital.

On Friday, April 19, 2013, we had 63 detainees tracked as hunger strikers, with 15 receiving enteral feeds. Four detainees receiving enteral feeds were being observed in the detainee hospital.

On Wednesday, April 17, 2013, we had 52 detainees tracked as hunger strikers and Tuesday, April 16, when we had 45 detainees tracked as hunger strikers, with 13 receiving enteral feeds.

On Friday, April 12, 2013, through Tuesday April 9, 2013, we had 43 hunger strikers and 11 receiving enteral feeds

On Monday, April 8, 2013, through Saturday, April 6, 2013 we had 42, hunger strikers which was an increase from Friday, April 5, 2013 when we had 41 hunger strikers.

On Thursday, April 4, 2013 through Tuesday, April 2, 2013 we had 40 hunger strikers and 11 receiving enteral feeds.

On Monday, April 1, 2013, we had 39 hunger strikers and 11 receiving enteral feeds.

On Friday, March 29, 2013, a 37 hunger strikers and 11 receiving enteral feeds.

On Thursday, March 28, 2013, we had 33 hunger strikers and 11 receiving enteral feeds.

On Wednesday, March 27, 2013 and Tuesday, March 26, 2013, we had 31 hunger strikers and 11 receiving enteral feeds.

On Monday, March 25, 2013 we had 28 hunger strikers and 10 receiving enteral feeds.

On Friday, March 22, 2013, we had 26 hunger strikers, with 8 receiving enteral feeds.

On Thursday, March 21, 2013 we had 25 hunger strikers with 8 receiving enteral feeds.

On Tuesday March 19, 2013 through Wednesday, March 20, 2013 we tracked 24 hunger strikers with 8 receiving enteral feeds.

On Monday, March 18, 2013 we tracked 21 hunger strikers with 8 enteral feeds, and Friday, 15 March, we tracked 14 hunger strikers with 8 enteral feeds.

