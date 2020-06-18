Unclaimed Baggage buys lost airline luggage and sells what they find inside at a steep discount. Now, it's selling online for the first time.

Tim Boyle / Staff / Getty Images Passengers carrying luggage through an airport.

Alabama retailer Unclaimed Baggage is taking its shop to the internet with a new online shop where its unusual inventory of items found in lost aeroplane luggage can be bought.

The store launched the website on Wednesday after operating its 50,000-square-foot store in Scottsboro, Alabama for 50 years.

Items for sale on the website include jewellery, electronics, and clothing, with most items heavily discounted.

If you’ve lost your luggage recently, you might be able to find its contents for sale online.

Unclaimed Baggage prides itself on being the only store in America that sells the contents of every traveller’s worst nightmare, lost luggage. It’s flagship and only store in Scottsboro, Alabama, around 50 miles from the nearest commercial airport, is like a thrift store that gets its stock from the nation’s skies.

The good news for those not in the Scottsboro area is that Unclaimed Baggage is going online having launched an online shopping portal on Wednesday, citing consumer demand.

“Our customers have long requested an online version of our in-store shopping experience,” Unclaimed Baggage CEO Bryan Owens said. “We’re glad that as part of our 50th anniversary, shoppers are now able to experience the thrill of the hunt online.”

The website is nearly identical to any of the big-name department stores such as Macy’s or JC Penney with categories of items for women, men, and children, as well as an entertainment and lifestyle section. The site also features high-end items such as jewellery and rare collectibles.

The highest-priced items in its “Unusual Finds” section include an 18-karat diamond ring selling for $US5,985.99 and a Chanel tweed jacket and skirt set for $US1,200.99. The store also has a jewellery section that rivals New York’s Diamond District with pages filled with high-end pieces, the highest-priced of which is a 7-inch diamond tennis bracelet selling for $US8,720.99, with an appraisal included.

Cheaper items on the menu include Kindle Paperwhite cases selling for $US1.50 and a venom extractor kit from Archer MedTech selling for $US6.29, compared to its full retail price of $US15.95 directly on its website. Ceremonial weapons are also available for purchase including a US Marine Corps saber carried by officers, selling for $US199.99.

The online shop is also full of clothing but most are only available in one size since its stock comes from actual people and not a manufacturer that can provide additional sizes. Wares that aren’t sold to customers are donated to charity as part of the store’s “Reclaimed for Good” program.

