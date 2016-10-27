There's a giant store in Alabama that sells your lost luggage to strangers

Ever wondered where your lost luggage ends up?

Chances are you were expecting it to be in an exotic locale far, far, away — in reality, it might only be as far as Alabama.

Scottsboro, Alabama, is home to the Unclaimed Baggage Center, a 40,000 square-foot warehouse filled with items gleaned from luggage lost all over the country.

Let’s take a tour of the unusual facility:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.