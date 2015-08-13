'Uncharted 4' might be the most beautiful adventure game ever made

The critically acclaimed “Uncharted” series is going out with a bang next March.
For those unfamiliar with the PlayStation-exclusive franchise, you play as a treasure hunter named Nathan Drake, who travels to beautiful locales around the world uncovering historical mysteries and thwarting evil-doers. It’s a lot like the Indiana Jones movies if they were set in modern times.
The “Uncharted” games have sold millions of copies, and Naughty Dog, the series’ developer, has won several “Game of the Year” awards for its efforts, weaving strong character development with excellent visuals and thrilling gameplay straight out of a Hollywood movie.
But the final “Uncharted” game, “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End,” could be the best one yet. Just check out this gameplay footage from Naughty Dog and Sony.
Drake emerges from the cave and steps into a gorgeous-looking jungle. The sunlight reflecting off the rocks is particularly striking.
In most 'Uncharted' games, you'll find yourself running, jumping, and climbing to get to your destinations.
Your efforts navigating the rocky terrain are immediately rewarded with a stunning view. Thanks to the power of the PlayStation 4, you can see far into the distance.
When you start fighting enemies, the camera will often zoom in, which makes it feel both visceral and cinematic.
The lighting effects here are gorgeous. Notice how the sun illuminates the wet ground as well as the surrounding plants. The fact that you can see each individual leaf is astounding.
Navigating a dense jungle is one thing, but weaving through this crowded marketplace shows how Naughty Dog can stuff a ton of characters into one frame to make the setting feel more realistic and alive.
In the 'Uncharted' games, Drake is often accompanied by his mentor, a fellow treasure hunter named Victor Sullivan, a.k.a. 'Sully.'
As you bump into non-playable characters in the crowd, Drake will react dynamically to every single one.
Gunshots ring out in the marketplace, and all the characters instinctively duck their heads and start running for shelter.
These Hollywood-esque chase scenes are heart-pumping, but there's plenty of witty dialogue to make it feel lighthearted and fun.
This scene where you're driving through the city, trying to escape the massive tank that appeared in the marketplace, is an impressive demonstration of Naughty Dog's commitment to detail.
Environments look gorgeous, but we'd be remiss if we didn't mention how realistic all the character models look in 'Uncharted 4.'
