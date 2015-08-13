'Uncharted 4' might be the most beautiful adventure game ever made

PlayStation ‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’ will release next March.

The critically acclaimed “Uncharted” series is going out with a bang next March.

For those unfamiliar with the PlayStation-exclusive franchise, you play as a treasure hunter named Nathan Drake, who travels to beautiful locales around the world uncovering historical mysteries and thwarting evil-doers. It’s a lot like the Indiana Jones movies if they were set in modern times.

The “Uncharted” games have sold millions of copies, and Naughty Dog, the series’ developer, has won several “Game of the Year” awards for its efforts, weaving strong character development with excellent visuals and thrilling gameplay straight out of a Hollywood movie.

But the final “Uncharted” game, “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End,” could be the best one yet. Just check out this gameplay footage from Naughty Dog and Sony.

What you're looking at here is real gameplay footage from 'Uncharted 4.' Sony Treasure hunter Nathan Drake is exploring a dark cavern. He's looking for something. PlayStation/Naughty Dog PlayStation/Naughty Dog That can't be a good sign. PlayStation/Naughty Dog Drake emerges from the cave and steps into a gorgeous-looking jungle. The sunlight reflecting off the rocks is particularly striking. Sony Yet another bad omen. PlayStation/Naughty Dog In most 'Uncharted' games, you'll find yourself running, jumping, and climbing to get to your destinations. PlayStation/Naughty Dog Your efforts navigating the rocky terrain are immediately rewarded with a stunning view. Thanks to the power of the PlayStation 4, you can see far into the distance. Sony PlayStation/Naughty Dog When you start fighting enemies, the camera will often zoom in, which makes it feel both visceral and cinematic. PlayStation/Naughty Dog Shooting weapons takes place over your shoulder for accurate aiming. PlayStation/Naughty Dog PlayStation/Naughty Dog You also have a rope to swing across large gaps a la Indiana Jones. PlayStation/Naughty Dog The lighting effects here are gorgeous. Notice how the sun illuminates the wet ground as well as the surrounding plants. The fact that you can see each individual leaf is astounding. PlayStation/Naughty Dog PlayStation/Naughty Dog PlayStation/Naughty Dog Navigating a dense jungle is one thing, but weaving through this crowded marketplace shows how Naughty Dog can stuff a ton of characters into one frame to make the setting feel more realistic and alive. PlayStation/Naughty Dog In the 'Uncharted' games, Drake is often accompanied by his mentor, a fellow treasure hunter named Victor Sullivan, a.k.a. 'Sully.' PlayStation/Naughty Dog PlayStation/Naughty Dog As you bump into non-playable characters in the crowd, Drake will react dynamically to every single one. PlayStation/Naughty Dog Gunshots ring out in the marketplace, and all the characters instinctively duck their heads and start running for shelter. PlayStation/Naughty Dog These Hollywood-esque chase scenes are heart-pumping, but there's plenty of witty dialogue to make it feel lighthearted and fun. PlayStation/Naughty Dog PlayStation/Naughty Dog It wouldn't be an 'Uncharted' game unless you were scrambling across rooftops. PlayStation/Naughty Dog This scene where you're driving through the city, trying to escape the massive tank that appeared in the marketplace, is an impressive demonstration of Naughty Dog's commitment to detail. PlayStation/Naughty Dog As you drive by people, cars and houses, you really get the sense that you're there. PlayStation/Naughty Dog PlayStation/Naughty Dog PlayStation/Naughty Dog PlayStation/Naughty Dog PlayStation/Naughty Dog Just because you're about to drive off a pier doesn't mean the chase scene has to end! PlayStation/Naughty Dog Pretty clever, Drake. PlayStation/Naughty Dog Drake really doesn't want this chase scene to end. PlayStation/Naughty Dog Naughty Dog is great at seamlessly blending gameplay with cinematic elements. PlayStation/Naughty Dog PlayStation/Naughty Dog Of course, it wouldn't be 'Hollywood' without a big explosion. PlayStation/Naughty Dog Whew! PlayStation/Naughty Dog PlayStation/Naughty Dog Environments look gorgeous, but we'd be remiss if we didn't mention how realistic all the character models look in 'Uncharted 4.' PlayStation/Naughty Dog Here's Nathan's brother Sam, who finally gets his debut in 'Uncharted 4.' PlayStation/Naughty Dog Here's Sully looking particularly worried about something. PlayStation/Naughty Dog This is Elena Fisher, a journalist and Drake's love interest since the first 'Uncharted' game. PlayStation/Naughty Dog And here's Drake looking surprised. We hope to encounter plenty more surprises when we jump into Drake's shoes next March. PlayStation/Naughty Dog

