Uncaged Shorts Savaging Morgan Stanley

After weeks in the penalty box, in which shortsellers endured the humiliation of having a parade of CEOs lay the blame for entire global economic and market collapse at their feet (well, OK, mark-to-market accounting also got some blame), they have finally been unleashed.



And, not surprisingly, now that Morgan Stanley is getting clobbered again, shorts are once again getting the blame. (Never mind that, over the past week, with the ban still in effect, Morgan Stanley has plunged from $25 to $15).

The pewter lining for Morgan Stanley folks: If the firm does go bust, you’ll now have someone to blame it on.

