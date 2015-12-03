UNC Chapel Hill is on lockdown following reports of armed, dangerous person on campus

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is on lockdown amid unconfirmed reports of an “armed and dangerous person” near the campus’ ROTC Armory, the university tweeted on Wednesday.

ALERT CAROLINA TIMELY WARNING: Unconfirmed report of armed person near ROTC Building / Venable Hall https://t.co/ZsXk0Zxtba — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) December 2, 2015

#BREAKING: Campus-wide lockdown at UNC Chapel Hill. Police have guns drawn at ROTC building. pic.twitter.com/lMTyFSiiR7 @ZacharyGorelick — Kelly Ann Schuberth (@KellySchuberth) December 2, 2015

Police crouched behind tree on South Road and S Columbia St, facing ROTC building… #UNC #WhatsGoingOn pic.twitter.com/TPmLNMgP1B

— Andrew Wood (@ndrewWood) December 2, 2015

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.