NFL Tight End Violates NCAA Rules By Giving A College Football Player $20

After the NCAA investigated its football program, North Carolina did some housecleaning of its own and found that several former players provided current Tar Heels players with more than $5,000 in impermissible gifts, ESPN reports.The headline name is current New York Giants receiver Hakeem Nicks, who provided $3,300 in illegal benefits.



Oh, and current San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis who reportedly bestowed the gift of a $20 bill upon some lucky UNC recruit. Why Davis, a Maryland grad, paid a UNC recruit isn’t clear.

Why UNC wasted it’s time investigating and reporting these infractions is clear. The NCAA has been very strict with schools on these sorts of infractions and UNC has already gone over several lines by employing an assistant coach who funneled players to agents. They can’t afford to let even the slightest misdeed go unpunished.

The NCAA is committed to the impossible task of keeping tabs on every last infraction committed by players, coaches, and boosters for all 120 Division I programs. But the insignificance of these findings is evidence the NCAA should stop wasting its time pursuing its vision of purity in collegiate athletics.

