The 9 Best Stadiums That Haven't Been Built Yet

Building a new stadium or arena is tricky business.They’re expensive, hard to maintain, and become obsolete as soon as you open the door.
But … when it’s done right, there are few things more exciting than walking into a sparking new arena to watch your local team play.
These stadiums are just blueprints at this point and some may never see a single brick laid – but with a little luck, good timing, and some generous taxpayers, they could soon be hosting some of the best athletes on the planet.
LA's City Council recently approved the construction of this new 70,000-seat football stadium, but the builders can't break ground until they get an NFL team to agree to actually play in it.
That leaves our next two cities in a lurch.
Chargers fans are under the gun to get this replacement for Qualcomm Stadium built. They haven't had any luck so far, but if they don't act fast San Diego's team may soon be playing in L.A.
The don't have a location to build, the state is broke, and their current home is danger of collapsing on their heads. There's also that pretty new building waiting for them in L.A. if they want it.
In other words, the Vikings have to get a new building one way or another, but there's a pretty slim chance that it turns out the way they planned it. (If it ever exists at all.)
Sonics fans are still hurting after watching their team get snatched away because the existing Key Arena just didn't cut it.
This retractable roof basketball arena (seriously!) would out-do anything they can pull off in Oklahoma City, and might just be enough to lure a hoops team back to the Northwest.
Yes, the current Fenway is hallowed baseball ground, but it's also 100 years old, the seats are tiny, and it can't stand up forever.
This proposed design was rejected in 1999, but it's only a matter of time before it (or something like it) rises above Yawkey Way.
The New York Islanders have been desperate for a new home and one of the most attractive proposals is a new building beside the Mets' Citi Field in Queens, New York.
It's still a dream at this point (and they would still, technically, be on Long Island), but the Isles might soon belong to New York City and not its suburbs.
The NBA came inches away from letting the Sacramento Kings skip town this summer, but Mayor Kevin Johnson got a stay of execution, partially due to this potential new arena.
But can he actually find the money to build it?
The Garden is cramped and crowded and its teams have seen better days, but rather than build a new home, the owners decided to gut the interior and rebuild from the inside out.
It's a three-year offseason process, but patient fans will eventually be able to hover above the masses on these hanging 'sky bridges' that will float above the rink/court.
The only building on this list currently under construction, the new home of the NBA's Nets will open in 2012.
