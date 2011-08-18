The 9 Best Stadiums That Haven't Been Built Yet

Photo: emeraldcitycenter.com

Building a new stadium or arena is tricky business.They’re expensive, hard to maintain, and become obsolete as soon as you open the door.



But … when it’s done right, there are few things more exciting than walking into a sparking new arena to watch your local team play.

These stadiums are just blueprints at this point and some may never see a single brick laid – but with a little luck, good timing, and some generous taxpayers, they could soon be hosting some of the best athletes on the planet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.