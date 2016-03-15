Netflix's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' season 2 trailer is here and packed with jokes

The trailer for season two of Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” has hit the internet just in time to cheer up your Monday.

Ellie Kemper returns as Kimmy, the survivor of a doomsday cult, who is now adapting to modern life in New York City.

This season, Kimmy gets a job at a Christmas store, attempts to find love, busts out an incredible song about a bunny and kitty she sees on the internet, and witnesses a Times Square Elmo enjoying “nose candy.”

Season two launches April 15. Watch the trailer below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.