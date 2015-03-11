How a YouTube sensation made the catchy theme song for 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

In the DVR-obsessed world we live in, one of the major casualties has been the opening theme songs of TV shows. After you’ve heard it once or twice, you’re fast-forwarding to the start of the episode without hesitation.

But with Tina Fey’s NBC-reject-tuned-Netflix-gem “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” we can’t get enough of the auto-tune opening.

If you’re not watching the show (What, why aren’t you?), the first episode opens with Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) and her fellow cult members rescued by law enforcement from an underground bunker they have been living in for 15 years. With news reporters on site, one turns to interview an eye witness of the rescue, Walter Bankston, and in homage to famous meme Antoine “Bed Intruder” Dodson, his editorial of what went down becomes auto-tune gold … and the opening of every “Schmidt” episode.

Here’s Bankston’s interview:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here it is auto-tune’d:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The auto-tune is from The Gregory Brothers, who are behind the YouTube series, Songify the News (aka Auto-tune the News). According to Indiewire, Fey and co-creator Robert Carlock always had an auto-tune theme in mind and reached out to The Gregory Brothers.

“They asked us to work on that video so that it had the look and feel and sound of something we might do on YouTube,” The Gregory Brother’s Evan Gregory told Indiewire. “The music and melody for the show theme was already composed by Jeff Richmond (Fey’s husband and composer), so we were able to come in and augment it, and add key elements of songification to achieve maximum catchiness.”

If you can’t get enough of the song, someone on Tumblr mixed the opening theme with the music from the closing credits to produce a longer version. Netflix has since released a full clip on YouTube.

Watch it below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.