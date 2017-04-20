The trailer for 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' season 3 is here, and it looks awesome

Tina Fey’s Netflix original series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” comes back for season three in May, and it looks awesome based on the trailer that just dropped.

Kimmy is going to college! But it looks like season three will stay true to the show’s roots and be as weird as ever: Titus is still broke (he is literally colouring money with crayons), and Lillian still has that creepy fling with Robert Durst.

Some of the show’s greatest guest stars are back including Fred Armisen as Robert Durst, Jon Hamm as Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, and Josh Charles.

The full-length trailer also gives us a longer sneak peek at Titus’s “Lemonading,” which is when you dress up like Beyoncé and smash things with a baseball bat when you think your partner is cheating on you.

Season three of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” makes its debut on Netflix May 19. Watch the trailer below.

