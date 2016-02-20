Netflix's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' season 2 gets a teaser and release date

Time to strike up the theme music.

Netflix has released the teaser for season two of its comedy “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

They don’t give much away here as we just see Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), Titus (Tituss Burgess), and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) doing some sexy poses, but if you’re a fan of the show it’s a fun reminder that you don’t have to wait much longer.

Season 2 starts April 15. Watch the teaser.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

