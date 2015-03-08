Netflix's new show 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' has a great iPhone joke

Friday, Netflix released its new comedy series, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”
The series, comes from Tina Fey, and follows 29-year-old Kimmy (Ellie Kemper of “The Office”) as she adjusts to life in New York City after being saved from a Doomsday cult.
The majority of lead characters on the show, Kimmy (Kemper), Logan (Adam Campbell), and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), all use Apple’s iPhones regularly on the series.
Warning: There are minor spoilers ahead.
At the start of episode nine, there’s a minor dig taken at the company.
While speaking on the phone with Kimmy, Logan explains that a new iPhone is coming out that same day, which means that all their old ones are going to break.
The dig is a reference to how quickly Apple puts out new products.
Since the release of the first iPhone in 2007, there has been a new one released each year.
the first iPhone: June 29, 2007
iPhone 3G: July 11, 2008
iPhone 3G S: June 19, 2009
iPhone 4: June 24, 2010
iPhone 4S: October 14, 2011
iPhone 5: September 21, 2012
iPhone 5C and 5S: September 20, 2013
iPhone 6 and 6 Plus: September 19, 2014
NOW WATCH: How The Netflix Model Is Poised To Destroy Traditional TV
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.