Netflix's new show 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' has a great iPhone joke

Kirsten Acuna
Ellie kemper unbreakable kimmy schmidtNetflix

Friday, Netflix released its new comedy series, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

The series, comes from Tina Fey, and follows 29-year-old Kimmy (Ellie Kemper of “The Office”) as she adjusts to life in New York City after being saved from a Doomsday cult.

The majority of lead characters on the show, Kimmy (Kemper), Logan (Adam Campbell), and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), all use Apple’s iPhones regularly on the series.

Warning: There are minor spoilers ahead.

Jane krakowski unbreakable kimmy schmidtNetflix

At the start of episode nine, there’s a minor dig taken at the company.

While speaking on the phone with Kimmy, Logan explains that a new iPhone is coming out that same day, which means that all their old ones are going to break.

Iphone unbreakable kimmy schmidtNetflix

The dig is a reference to how quickly Apple puts out new products.

Since the release of the first iPhone in 2007, there has been a new one released each year.

the first iPhone: June 29, 2007
iPhone 3G: July 11, 2008

iPhone 3G S: June 19, 2009

iPhone 4: June 24, 2010

iPhone 4S: October 14, 2011

iPhone 5: September 21, 2012

iPhone 5C and 5S: September 20, 2013

iPhone 6 and 6 Plus: September 19, 2014

NOW WATCH: How The Netflix Model Is Poised To Destroy Traditional TV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.