Netflix's new show 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' has a great iPhone joke

Friday, Netflix released its new comedy series, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

The series, comes from Tina Fey, and follows 29-year-old Kimmy (Ellie Kemper of “The Office”) as she adjusts to life in New York City after being saved from a Doomsday cult.

The majority of lead characters on the show, Kimmy (Kemper), Logan (Adam Campbell), and Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski), all use Apple’s iPhones regularly on the series.

Warning: There are minor spoilers ahead.

At the start of episode nine, there’s a minor dig taken at the company.

While speaking on the phone with Kimmy, Logan explains that a new iPhone is coming out that same day, which means that all their old ones are going to break.

The dig is a reference to how quickly Apple puts out new products.

Since the release of the first iPhone in 2007, there has been a new one released each year.

the first iPhone: June 29, 2007

iPhone 3G: July 11, 2008 iPhone 3G S: June 19, 2009 iPhone 4: June 24, 2010 iPhone 4S: October 14, 2011 iPhone 5: September 21, 2012 iPhone 5C and 5S: September 20, 2013 iPhone 6 and 6 Plus: September 19, 2014

NOW WATCH: How The Netflix Model Is Poised To Destroy Traditional TV



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.