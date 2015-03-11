How 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' is different on Netflix than NBC

Netflix’s new comedy, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” debuted on the streaming service March 6.

Originally the Tina Fey and Robert Carlock comedy was set to air on NBC.

After the network passed, Netflix locked up the show for two seasons.

So it’s not a big surprise that there were some changes when the series moved from broadcast to online.

At a recent screening of the series in New York City, we asked stars Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, and Tituss Burgess how “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” would be different on Netflix.

Kemper noted that the move to Netflix took place after mostly everything was shot for the series on NBC, but Krakowski and Burgess said there were definitely some changes made to the final version we see on the streaming site now.

“They put some stuff back, but just because there was more time,” said Burgess.

“I think they did go back and try to breathe some of the jokes that we either cut for time, is what we’ve heard from Tina and Carlock,” added Krakowski. “Jokes that didn’t make it past some of the censors made it back in. Now, that we have that freedom.”

Netflix chief communications officer Jonathan Friedland added, “It’s a little saucier.”

While the cast dished about their favourite lines from the series during a panel Q&A, they revealed a few items that never would have aired on NBC.

“I have a dog named Abattoir, and Ellie’s character says, ‘Mrs. Voorhees, I’m not sure, but I’m a little worried because Abattoir hasn’t gone to the bathroom in days,'” says Krakowski. “And I said, ‘Oh honey, don’t worry about that. They bred that out years ago.'”

” … Which I never thought would have made it into the final cut,” added Krakowski. “But now that we’re on Netflix, they will all make it.”

Burgess recalled his risque song “Pinot Noir” which is not about wine.

“I was certain we would never make it to NBC after that, but here we are,” said Burgess.

It’s also tough to imagine Kemper’s favourite line, which she says to Krakowski’s character, “Your anus is really responding to the laser,” would have seen the light of day on broadcast television.

All 13 episodes of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” are on Netflix now.

