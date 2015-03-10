A bunch of big actors make surprise cameos on 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

Eric Liebowitz courtesy of Netflix Ellie Kemper leads the star-studded cast of ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.’

Warning: There are major spoilers below if you haven’t finished “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Netflix launched the first season of Tina Fey’s new show “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” March 6 to much hype and strong reviews.

The series follows a group of women saved from a Doomsday cult in Indiana.

Fey’s previous series, “30 Rock,” never skimped on guest stars, hosting comedy legends (Jerry Seinfeld), former vice presidents (Al Gore), and Oprah.

So, it’s no surprise that “Kimmy Schmidt” also includes a slew of surprise guest stars who play characters with pretty silly names.

Here are a few of the celebrities, actors, and comedians who show up on “Schmidt” ranked from least surprising to most.

7. Matt Lauer

Given that it was set at Rockefeller Plaza, “30 Rock” was filled with NBC crossovers. Lauer, playing himself here, is the first one to interview the Indiana Mole Women after they are released from an underground Doomsday bunker. “Kimmy Schmidt” was originally shot for NBC before being picked up by Netflix, so its not a huge surprise to see Lauer here.

6. Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll is one of comedy’s rising stars. His brilliant “Kroll Show” on Comedy Central is in the midst of its final season. Kroll shows up in episode 11 as a fitness instructor named Tristafé.

5. Kiernan Shipka

Viewers may have been surprised during the episode “Kimmy Has a Birthday!” that when we were introduced to Kimmy’s half-sister Kymmi (basically the same name with a spelling variation) that we were staring at Shipka who is best known for her role as Sally Draper on “Mad Men.”

4. Martin Short

Short is coming off the release ofhis autobiography, a stint on Fox’s now-cancelled

“Mulaney,” and a scene-stealing role in “Inherent Vice.” Short once again steals the spotlight as plastic surgeon Dr. Franff when he’s introduced in the show’s fourth episode.

3. Dean Norris

Our jaws dropped when the “Breaking Bad” star stepped out of the shadows in episode ten. Norris made an appearance to play Titus’ (Tituss Burgess) acting coach, Le Loup, on the series.

Since we were near the end of season one, we figured the cameos couldn’t get any better. We were wrong.

2. Tina Fey

In case you all missed Liz Lemon, Fey pops up in her own show as an incompetent lawyer tasked with defending the Mole Women in court during the season’s final stretch.

1. The actor who plays Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne

Can you tell who this is?

Take away the beard and a long ponytail, and it’s Jon Hamm!

Season one’s best kept secret is the identity of Reverend Wayne, the cult leader who kidnapped Kimmy and three other women.

Hamm may be best known as Don Draper in AMC’s drama “Mad Men,” yet his various hosting stints on “Saturday Night Live” and appearances in “Bridesmaids” and “Parks and Rec” have earned him a reputation as a comedic star.

Hopefully, we’ll see more of him in season 2.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.