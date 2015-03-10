Here's how much improv is on Netflix's new show 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

The first season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” premiered on Netflix March 6.

The Tina Fey comedy follows a group of women saved from a Doomsday cult.

Business Insider recently attended a preview event of the series a few weeks back in New York City where cast members Jane Krakowski, Ellie Kemper, and Tituss Burgess divulged a bit about the series afterward in a Q&A.

While a few parts in the show were improvised, Krakowski said much of the comedy stays true to the script.

“I was asked this question a lot also with ’30 Rock,’ said Krakowski. “I think people … because of Tina’s background with ‘Second City’ and ‘SNL’ … [thought] that there was a lot of improvised stuff.”

“It’s actually not quite improvised,” she continued. “It is very by the book. And if you make something up, you know, they always just ask you to do it the way it was originally written first.”

In contrast, Kemper said “The Office” was much more improvised, which may not surprise those who watched the comedy.

“‘The Office’ was more improvised because it’s a different pace,” said Kemper. “There’s longer moments to breathe, and people would improvise I think a bit more.”

“Here, just in my experience working with [series creators] Tina [Fey] and Robert [Carlock], every word does matter so much,” she added. “There’s so many words to fit into a line. If I ever improvised, it was just messing up a line. It wasn’t … it was just getting the words wrong.”

Kemper said her costar Burgess, who plays her roommate Titus, on the series improvised a few times.

“There’s so much to say or the sentences are so run-on. We would mess up all the time. Any improvisation was absolutely something that we got incorrect.”

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix Titus Burgess plays a character named Tituss, not too far off from his name on ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.’

One area where Burgess was given freedom was with music on the show. His character, an aspiring Broadway hopeful, breaks out in songs from “Boyz II Men” and Katy Perry among other artists in the series first 13 episodes.

“That I was able to do whatever I wanted on,” he added.

Burgess didn’t want to spoil much about the series’ later episodes but said when it came to music “lots of things I get to improvise on.”

