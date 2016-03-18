UNBOXED: Here's your first look at the virtual reality headset that's out to beat Oculus

The future of virtual reality is upon us. Meet the HTC Vive.

Phone manufacturer HTC and gaming company Valve, responsible for the immensely popular Steam digital distribution platform, teamed up to create a virtual reality headset that offers 360-degree room-scale motion tracking. All that jargon means users can explore and interact with the universe around them, without bumping into real walls and furniture.

The HTC Vive should give Facebook-owned Oculus a run for its money.

While the final hardware doesn’t start shipping until April, I recently got my hands on the Vive Pre development kit. I’ll be posting a review once I’ve had more playtime, but in the meantime, check out what comes in the box.

When I saw the enormous box the HTC Vive came in, I thought, 'this is a little ridiculous for just a headset.' Melia Robinson Alas, the HTC Vive is so much more. Melia Robinson The headset itself was one of the first things I unpacked. As some early reviews warned, it's rather bulky. Melia Robinson There are 32 little pockmarks on the headset, each containing a motion sensor. The matte black plastic keeps the look refined. Melia Robinson A front-facing camera, which doesn't work in the Pre kit, will show the user the 'real world' when they risk walking into something. Melia Robinson How that actually plays out is a translucent grid pops up in front of you in VR so you don't smack your head into the wall. A long black cable runs from the back of the headset to your PC. Melia Robinson While most VR systems require you to sit with a motion-tracking camera near you, the HTC Vive uses laser-emitting boxes. The system is called Lighthouse. Melia Robinson They send lasers across your gameplay space, up to 15 by 15 feet, so the headset and controllers can orient their location. Melia Robinson I placed mine on high up shelves to maximise visibility. Melia Robinson You could also mount the Lighthouse boxes. This came in the package. Melia Robinson Next I opened the two controllers, which look like remote controls with cuffs attached. They feel sturdy and comfortable in my hands. Melia Robinson The rings contain 24 sensors each, which allow the Lighthouse boxes to track them with a high degree of fidelity. Melia Robinson Translation: these things feel like they're in VR with you. A trackpad replaces the traditional joysticks you find on a controller. It also provides haptic feedback during gameplay. Melia Robinson The trigger on the underbelly of the controller is surprisingly ergonomic. The side buttons are a little more difficult to reach. Melia Robinson Soon, we were ready to play. Melia Robinson The Valve system prompted me to place the controllers on the floor for calibration. Melia Robinson In Room Setup, I selected Room-Scale so that I could move around and fully take advantage of HTC Vive's motion-tracking capabilities. Screenshot by Melia Robinson The Vive system recognises that you may or may not have a full room available for appendage gesticulating and body movement. Next, we mapped out the gameplay space by holding the controllers and taking a lap around the perimeter -- skirting any furniture. Valve generated this diagram of the space we just drew. Screenshot by Melia Robinson Now, anytime I approach a border while wearing the headset, faint blue lines will appear so I don't crash into things. Melia Robinson The HTC Vive took all of 30 minutes to unbox and set up, if that. Melia Robinson

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.