UNBOXED: Here's your first look at the virtual reality headset that's out to beat Oculus

The future of virtual reality is upon us. Meet the HTC Vive.
Phone manufacturer HTC and gaming company Valve, responsible for the immensely popular Steam digital distribution platform, teamed up to create a virtual reality headset that offers 360-degree room-scale motion tracking. All that jargon means users can explore and interact with the universe around them, without bumping into real walls and furniture.
The HTC Vive should give Facebook-owned Oculus a run for its money.
While the final hardware doesn’t start shipping until April, I recently got my hands on the Vive Pre development kit. I’ll be posting a review once I’ve had more playtime, but in the meantime, check out what comes in the box.
When I saw the enormous box the HTC Vive came in, I thought, 'this is a little ridiculous for just a headset.'
The headset itself was one of the first things I unpacked. As some early reviews warned, it's rather bulky.
There are 32 little pockmarks on the headset, each containing a motion sensor. The matte black plastic keeps the look refined.
A front-facing camera, which doesn't work in the Pre kit, will show the user the 'real world' when they risk walking into something.
While most VR systems require you to sit with a motion-tracking camera near you, the HTC Vive uses laser-emitting boxes. The system is called Lighthouse.
They send lasers across your gameplay space, up to 15 by 15 feet, so the headset and controllers can orient their location.
Next I opened the two controllers, which look like remote controls with cuffs attached. They feel sturdy and comfortable in my hands.
The rings contain 24 sensors each, which allow the Lighthouse boxes to track them with a high degree of fidelity.
A trackpad replaces the traditional joysticks you find on a controller. It also provides haptic feedback during gameplay.
The trigger on the underbelly of the controller is surprisingly ergonomic. The side buttons are a little more difficult to reach.
In Room Setup, I selected Room-Scale so that I could move around and fully take advantage of HTC Vive's motion-tracking capabilities.
Next, we mapped out the gameplay space by holding the controllers and taking a lap around the perimeter -- skirting any furniture.
Now, anytime I approach a border while wearing the headset, faint blue lines will appear so I don't crash into things.
