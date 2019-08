The OnePlus One was one of the most talked about smartphones of 2014 and the small Chinese company is back in 2015 with their newly released OnePlus 2. The smartphone is only available to order by invite only, but we have a first look at the new Android device.

Produced by Darren Weaver

Follow TI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.