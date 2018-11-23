BLACK FRIDAY: Save $100 on Dyson's supersonic hairdryer that we tried and loved

Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

I hate the time and effort it takes to blow dry my hair.

Often I’ll go without, putting it in a damp up-do just so I don’t have to bother with the process.

So when I got the opportunity to try Dyson’s new whiz-bang hairdryer, which comes with the heavy price tag of $500, I jumped at the chance.

If any hairdryer was going to change my ways, this would be the one to do it.

The “Supersonic” hairdryer is said to be quieter and less damaging to hair than existing hairdryers on the market.

But that’s not why I liked it.

It is powered by a miniaturised air pump in the handle, which produces a focused jet of air that can be used to perfectly style hair.

But that’s not why I liked it.

Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

Ultimately, more than all the fancy schamcy, high-tech features, I loved Dyson’s new hairdryer because it was fast. Like super fast!

My hair went from towel-dried damp to dry and smooth in four minutes.

This blew my mind.

Now, it’s not like I have long or thick hair, but using a traditional dryer it takes a minimum of 15 minutes to get the same result.

For someone who likes to get up and out the door in the morning in less than 30 minutes this is huge.

“But the price!” you say. I know, $500 is a pinch on the pocket.

But Dyson invested £50 million into the product, which went on sale in 2016. So it’s got to be good, right?

I put the Supersonic hairdryer under a stress test — my normal 30-minute morning routine before rushing to work.

Here’s how it handled it.

OK. Here it is. Dyson's 'Supersonic' $500 hairdryer in all its glory. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Sleek, simple packaging that highlights everything you need to know the product inside. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley At 2kg, it's a tad more solid than your traditional hair dryers. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley That's enough suspense. Let's open this baby up. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Ooh la la. The matte chrome like finish looks awesome against the bright fuchsia. So far I'm impressed. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Here we have the diffuser. Its purpose is to evenly spread airflow to gently dry curls and help to reduce frizz. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley The larger styling concentrator. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley And the smaller one. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Using these extensions with the hair dryer will deliver fast, precise airflow for controlled styling. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley This... to be honest, I had no idea what this was initially. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley As it turns out, it's a nifty non-slip mat. So in between uses you are less likely to send your $500 appliance crashing to the floor. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Again, I had no idea what this was. Apparently it's a storage hanger. Although after spending $500 on a hairdryer I think I'd want it safely stored in a drawer. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley And of course, the 'Supersonic' hair dryer itself. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Let's take a closer look at the functions. Here's what all those buttons mean. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley The side profile... Photo: Sarah Kimmorley And from the back. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley There's plenty of cord too. Big bonus. There's nothing worse than a hair appliance with a short cord. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley This is the filter cage that can be detached for cleaning. This is where the air will get sucked in for the hairdryer. Bit of an awkward position when you think about hand placement. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Finally, the warranty and manuals. Most importantly, this warning. Because the hairdryer has magnets in it, people with pacemakers should not use it. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley OK, enough of that. Here we go. I'm fresh out of the shower. Hair is towel-dried. Please excuse the tired eyes, it's 6.00am. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley WOW. So quick. It took just two minutes to achieve this. TWO MINUTES. Mind blown. And best of all, no static. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley Voila! That's it. Just four minutes out of my morning routine and I have smooth, styled hair. Free from fuzz and no need for a straightener. All in all, if I had the money, I'd think about buying, but for now I guess I'll be sticking with the lazy girl option, a damp bun or dry shampoo. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley

Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

