This is what a ridiculously souped-up $500 Nintendo looks like

Nostalgia for retro video games is popular today, but spending $US500 on a game console might seem a bit overboard. Especially when that system is designed to play 30-year-old Nintendo video games. However, the Analogue Nt is more than just retro gaming — from the aluminium body to the original Nintendo hardware, this console is more than just a retro gaming machine.
