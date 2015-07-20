This is what a ridiculously souped-up $500 Nintendo looks like

Nostalgia for retro video games is popular today, but spending $US500 on a game console might seem a bit overboard. Especially when that system is designed to play 30-year-old Nintendo video games. However, the Analogue Nt is more than just retro gaming — from the aluminium body to the original Nintendo hardware, this console is more than just a retro gaming machine.

Produced by Darren Weaver

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.