UNBOXING: The Swag Bag From The World Economic Forum In Davos

The Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is one of the world’s most prestigious and expensive conferences.
One might expect, therefore, that the conference swag would be similarly unparalleled.
And it is!
But in a different way than you might think.
As with previous Davos swag bags, this year's swag bag proudly displays the mission statement of the World Economic Forum: 'Committed to improving the state of the world.'
This year's version is a svelte satchel with shoulder strap, slimmed down from prior years. It also comes in an appealing blue.
The Davos swag bag comes in two varieties, allowing attendees to choose how committed they are to improving the world. The version here is the 'light' version, which excludes the printed face books listing everyone here. Those who select the light version sleep easier, knowing they have saved a branch or two.
On the back, there's space for your business card, so you don't get your Davos swag bag confused with anyone else's. Also, when you get home, you can leave the bag lying around with your card in it, so everyone can appreciate the circles you run in.
There's also a glossy magazine explaining the arts and culture in town. The World Economic Forum isn't just about economics, you know.
Lastly, in my version of the bag, there is a shipping manifest. You see, all Davos attendees are given 2 kilos of free shipment anywhere in the world by conference sponsor DHL. I used mine to ship a hotel key back to the hotel I stayed at in Munich before I came here.
Expecting something different? Something more... extravagant? Well, check out what everyone in Davos does at night...
