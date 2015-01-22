UNBOXING: The Swag Bag From The World Economic Forum In Davos

Henry Blodget
The Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is one of the world’s most prestigious and expensive conferences.

One might expect, therefore, that the conference swag would be similarly unparalleled.

And it is!

But in a different way than you might think.

Here it is... the 2015 Davos swag bag.

As with previous Davos swag bags, this year's swag bag proudly displays the mission statement of the World Economic Forum: 'Committed to improving the state of the world.'

This year's version is a svelte satchel with shoulder strap, slimmed down from prior years. It also comes in an appealing blue.

The Davos swag bag comes in two varieties, allowing attendees to choose how committed they are to improving the world. The version here is the 'light' version, which excludes the printed face books listing everyone here. Those who select the light version sleep easier, knowing they have saved a branch or two.

The Davos swag bag has several handy pouches. This one includes slots for pens!

This one is more free form. You can tuck whatever you like in there.

There's also a zippered compartment for important papers.

Inside, meanwhile, there's loads of space.

There's even a separate foam-padded pouch for your laptop!

On the back, there's space for your business card, so you don't get your Davos swag bag confused with anyone else's. Also, when you get home, you can leave the bag lying around with your card in it, so everyone can appreciate the circles you run in.

And, happily, there's another zippered compartment for more papers.

But enough about the bag itself! What's IN IT?

Well, this year, in the 'light bag,' there are three things...

There's 'My Notebook,' which is handy for jotting down important thoughts.

There's also a glossy magazine explaining the arts and culture in town. The World Economic Forum isn't just about economics, you know.

Lastly, in my version of the bag, there is a shipping manifest. You see, all Davos attendees are given 2 kilos of free shipment anywhere in the world by conference sponsor DHL. I used mine to ship a hotel key back to the hotel I stayed at in Munich before I came here.

So that's it, the 2015 Davos swag bag. As you can see, it's mostly about the bag.

