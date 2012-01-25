UNBOXING: Azerbaijan's Gift For The People Of Davos

Photo: Business Insider
When I got to Davos this afternoon, I was famished.So I was excited to see that my hotel room had been pre-loaded with swag.
Specifically, there was a big brown bag marked “Azerbaijan.”
If I hadn’t already been to Davos once, I’d have been bewildered.
Azerbaijan?
But after last year’s Davos, I knew exactly what was going on. As part of its sponsorship of the World Economic Forum, Azerbaijan was giving all WEF attendees some swag.
And that swag, I was convinced, HAD to include something edible.
The thing was a brick. Maybe it contained huge blocks of chocolate. Do they eat chocolate in Azerbaijan?
So, this box HAD to be a chocolate bar. It had the heft of a chocolate bar. It had the shape of a chocolate bar...
But that sweet spot is not as big as I have for the OTHER Davos sponsor who loaded my room with swag. I was LOVING the Nestle folks about now.
