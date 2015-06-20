We unboxed the Amazon Echo - it's like Siri for your house

We unboxed an Amazon Echo, the new voice activated smart device for the home. According to Amazon:

Amazon Echo is designed around your voice. It’s always on — just ask for information, music, news, weather, and more.

Will it be as ubiquitous as the iPhone one day?

Produced by Joe Avella

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

