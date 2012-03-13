LEAK: These Guys Got Their Already Got Their Hands On The New iPad

Vietnamese bloggers at Tinhte.vn have put out an unboxing video of the new Retina display iPad, which comes to us from MacRumors.



The video’s in Vietnamese, but you hardly need to speak the language to get the gist. The 4G and LTE option is clearly visible, as is the larger camera and the super-sharp display.

They even shoot line up an iPad 2 right next to the new device for comparison, which Apple PR reps absolutely forbade during the launch event last week in San Francisco.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

