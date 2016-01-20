UNBOXED: The Davos swag bag!

Business InsiderWelcome!
Hello from Davos, Switzerland!
We are here at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, one of the world’s most prestigious and expensive conferences.
(In our shuttle we met a startup CEO who said he got a massive discount on his ticket to attend, and it still cost him $14,000.)
As with any glamorous event, there is a lovely swag bag for the attendees.
This is is my first time attending, but as executive editor of Business Insider, I am a media leader, and as such I have a slightly nicer bag than normal press people.
What’s in the bag? Come find out …
It's one of those bags that has so many secret pockets and components you feel like you need an instruction manual just to get the most of of the bag.
Now, let's see what's in here. It includes these attachments for my shoes so that I don't slip on the ground. Very considerate!
A lovely notebook. I have a giant collection of these hardcover notepads. I can never get myself to ever write notes in them. They just seem too nice for my bad handwriting and silly notes. Plus, I mostly use Evernote for notes. Still, this will make a nice addition to my collection.
A little map that opens up to be a big map. There's no way I'm going to be caught dead with a map. Don't want to look like a n00b!
