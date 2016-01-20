UNBOXED: The Davos swag bag!

Hello from Davos, Switzerland!

We are here at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, one of the world’s most prestigious and expensive conferences.

(In our shuttle we met a startup CEO who said he got a massive discount on his ticket to attend, and it still cost him $14,000.)

As with any glamorous event, there is a lovely swag bag for the attendees.

This is is my first time attending, but as executive editor of Business Insider, I am a media leader, and as such I have a slightly nicer bag than normal press people.

What’s in the bag? Come find out …

But first, let's take a look at BI HQ for the week! Business Insider Here's a view from our HQ. Some men were shoveling snow off the roof of an adjacent building. Business Insider Here's a peek inside one of our bedrooms... Business Insider Some bunk beds for the folks that arrived late... Business Insider And, the spacious suite for the diva of our group. Business Insider The living room, featuring Alyson Shontell Snapchatting. Business Insider And finally, a view from our place. Not bad! Business Insider OK, now, on to the main event ... the swag bag! Business Insider This is a really nice bag. It's wide open and spacious. Room for tons of stuff. Business Insider It's one of those bags that has so many secret pockets and components you feel like you need an instruction manual just to get the most of of the bag. Business Insider It even has one of those special removable sleeves just for a laptop. Business Insider Now, let's see what's in here. It includes these attachments for my shoes so that I don't slip on the ground. Very considerate! Business Insider An invitation to a few events ... Business Insider A magazine about Arts and Culture. Business Insider Some light reading! Business Insider I'll be sure to get to this when I have some free time here at Davos. Business Insider A lovely notebook. I have a giant collection of these hardcover notepads. I can never get myself to ever write notes in them. They just seem too nice for my bad handwriting and silly notes. Plus, I mostly use Evernote for notes. Still, this will make a nice addition to my collection. Business Insider Official partner of WEF, DHL will let me mail a few letters home free of charge. Business Insider A little map that opens up to be a big map. There's no way I'm going to be caught dead with a map. Don't want to look like a n00b! Business Insider And finally, here's one last look at the full kit. Not bad! Business Insider

