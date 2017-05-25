UNBOXED: How the makers of the hit BB-8 robot brought Ultimate Lightning McQueen to life

Lightning McQueen is alive, and in my living room:

Picture: Peter Farquhar, Business Insider

It’s not the first Lightning McQueen toy spawned from the $US1 billion Pixar film franchise, but it is the first Ultimate Lightning McQueen.

Right now, I hate it.

Mainly because feeling the cold cardboard box beneath is about as sentient as it gets, and I’m painfully aware that I’m possibly the only person in the world feeling the frustration of not being able to be Ultimate Lightning McQueen’s best buddy.

I made a huge mistake. I wanted to let my kids do the unboxing and hopefully get some hilair footage of them fighting and figuring it all out. Blissfully naive, I sat back through a Google Hangout with its creators and let them me show me an amazing array of Ultimate Lightning McQueen’s tricks, which they did.

Of course, I didn’t get footage, because I was preparing my own shoot. My Ultimate Lightning McQueen was hidden in the wardrobe, waiting for me to fire up the beta version of the app which would be with me any day now.

It arrived while they were at school and I was alone with the whole house to tool around with it in. Ace. Until this fresh horror dawned on me:

I don’t have an iOS device anywhere near me. I don’t work in an office, or even a city.

The only thing close is my mother’s iPad 2, 15 minutes up the road, which doesn’t have the Bluetooth support I need.

In fact, I can think of only one friend practically near me enough to lend me his iPhone for a day or two, and he’s a doctor who really won’t lend me his iPhone, because he needs it to save lives with. This is actually something quite incredible which wouldn’t have happened two years ago, and worth a closer look at in another post sometime soon.

But for now, the entertainment potential of three boys fighting over a very pricey and seemingly fragile piece of high-tech toy will have to wait a couple of weeks until the Android app is released. Fortunately, its makers, Sphero, kindly gave me enough footage and time with their chief scientist Adam Wilson and product manager Jenica Watts to show how Sphero brought McQueen to some kind of incredible life.

(UPDATE: Sphero rolled out the Android app yesterday, a couple of weeks earlier than planned, and we’re happy to confirm that Ultimate Lightning McQueen is every bit as awesome fun as Wilson and Watts showed us it was.)

It’s been a rapid rise for Sphero

It started in 2010 when Wilson and Ian Bernstein hit on the idea for smartphone controlled robots and developed that idea into a robotic ball. It got all the attention it needed at CES 2011 and a product was born – Sphero:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Engadget said it was fun, but tough to get it to do what you want and it was perhaps best to “let a cat play with this thing“.

Rolling along nicely

“Faster, brighter” Sphero 2.0 was revealed at CES 2013, and a prototype cylindrical version soon to be know commercially as “Ollie” launched a year later which could go faster and jump higher:

Opportunity knocks

The rocket came in the form of the Disney Accelerator Program. It just so happened that Sphero was virtually a ready made template for the hottest character in the biggest movie of the year – The Force Awakens.

Toy of the year

Of course the BB-8 robot sold a million units almost immediately. You simply can’t buy red carpet publicity like this:

Picture: Getty Images

Scale up

The success of BB-8 has presented a nice problem to have for Sphero. Suddenly making the coolest toys on the planet meant being offered irresistible deals to make the coolest toys on the planet for someone else. Sphero’s creators had to shelve their own big ideas for the next 17 months.

While they worked on this:

Meet Ultimate Lightning McQueen. Kerchow.

The first thing you notice is how heavy McQueen is. Kids, according to Watts, were a key component of the build process, involved from the moment they had a “pretty high-functioning” prototype that could do most of the things slated for the final product. That includes trying to break it.

But first, you have to pair it which is just a matter of installing the app (gah), putting McQueen on charge, and opening the app.

Ultimate Lightning McQueen is alive. And obviously the first thing you’ll want to do it drive him, and of course you’re going to crash him straight away.

“He doesn’t have the smarts to quite avoid collisions but you’ll notice he’s a pretty heavy car, it weighs about as much as a brick,” she says. “He’s really durable because we know that the first thing that happens to our robots in the real world is that they get driven into a chair, or down the stairs.

“Everything is super reinforced, kids can push it along the ground and the motors will be fine.”

That mouth

This is not an animation:

Watts and Wilson triggered a bunch of unique lines to prove it, from his library of around 300 and growing.

“That’s one of those places where we didn’t cut any corners,” Watts said.

“Potentially, we could have. Having an animatronic mouth isn’t easy and knowing that was the thing that was going to get run into right away, we tried to make it as durable as possible.

“None of these things were easy but we were determined not to take any shortcuts when it came to capturing the character.”

It’s just the start of a long, brilliant process of learning just how much a toy can engage with a human. First, let’s run through the technical details.

You’ve probably guessed this is a Cars 3 tie-in

So Pixar’s supervising animator Bobby Podesta worked closely with the Sphero team to make sure Ultimate Lightning McQueen didn’t just look like Lightning McQueen, but moved and acted like him.

Yes, you gotta turn right to go left. Lightning McQueen is drifting, drifting is Lightning McQueen:

Moving violations

How McQueen does all this will send a shudder through any parent who’s stumped up – wait for it – $AU499 for a toy designed to be drifted around the kitchen table and chairs. There are more than 450 parts in Lightning McQueen, including six separate motors, working headlights, tail lights, speaker system and a trapezoidal LCD screen, all coordinated by three processors.