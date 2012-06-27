UNBOXED: Here Is The New Retina MacBook Pro

We finally got our hands on a new Retina MacBook Pro.



After much searching we were able to pick up a base model at the Apple Store on Fifth Ave.

This machine has a 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB flash storage hard drive.

This thing really is a beauty both on the outside and inside. While the Retina MacBook Pro isn’t nearly as light as its little brother, the MacBook Air, we’re amazed Apple was able to cram the newest technologies inside such a sleek frame.

Keep reading to check out pictures of the unboxing.

Here is the box. It looks just like the MacBook Air and iPad boxes. There she is. The Retina MacBook pro is much thinner than previous versions. Here it is from the front. The new magsafe port, two thunderbolt ports, a USB 3.0 port, and the headphone jack. The back. The more we look at this computer the more we see the MacBook Air inspiration. SDXC card slot, a full sized HDMI port, and another USB 3.0 port. The new side vent. Here the machine is in its full glory before we turned it on. Full sized keyboard with the speaker grills. Let's turn this bad boy on. These pictures don't do the retina justice but it is an obvious difference from other MacBook Pros. Going through the set up process. No pixelation whatsoever. We can't get over how awesome the screen is. Here it is in its full glory. The retina menu. The display is bonkers. It pushes out 2880x1800 resolution. Better than HD. Here is a photo to give you a scale of just how thin this thing is. Here is the new MBP compared to the MacBook Air 13-inch While the Air tapers the MBP is the same thickness all around. From the back both computers appear to be very similar. Here are both machines side by side And there you have it, Apple's gorgeous new professional computer.

