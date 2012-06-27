UNBOXED: Here Is The New Retina MacBook Pro

We finally got our hands on a new Retina MacBook Pro.
After much searching we were able to pick up a base model at the Apple Store on Fifth Ave.
This machine has a 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB flash storage hard drive.
This thing really is a beauty both on the outside and inside. While the Retina MacBook Pro isn’t nearly as light as its little brother, the MacBook Air, we’re amazed Apple was able to cram the newest technologies inside such a sleek frame.
Keep reading to check out pictures of the unboxing.
