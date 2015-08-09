US

This guy gets to open brand new gadgets for a living

Will Wei

Lewis Hilsenteger made huge waves last year when a video of him bending a brand new iPhone 6 Plus with his bare hands went viral. Before “Bendgate,” though, Hilsenteger was already making a name for himself  with his hugely popular YouTube channel —  Unbox Therapy . The man behind “bendgate” and Unbox Therapy tells us how he became such a YouTube sensation.

Produced by Will Wei

