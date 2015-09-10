The true story behind #BendGate -- Apple's biggest problem after its last iPhone release

Last year, Lewis Hilsenteger found out that Apple’s giant new phone, the iPhone 6 Plus, had a bending problem. Hilsenteger recorded himself bending his own iPhone 6 Plus, and posted the video on his Unbox Therapy YouTube channel. This video launched what’s now known as the #BendGate controversy. Hilsenteger tells us how it all went down.
Produced by Will Wei
Follow TI: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.