The true story behind #BendGate -- Apple's biggest problem after its last iPhone release

Will Wei

Last year, Lewis Hilsenteger found out that Apple’s giant new phone, the iPhone 6 Plus, had a bending problem. Hilsenteger recorded himself bending his own iPhone 6 Plus, and posted the video on his Unbox Therapy YouTube channel. This video launched what’s now known as the #BendGate controversy. Hilsenteger tells us how it all went down.

