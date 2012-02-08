Unbelievably Cheap Amazon Cloud Prices Get Even Cheaper

Photo: Flickr/Farber

When was the last time your utility company told you they were reducing fees?For gazillions of startups and enterprises using Amazon’s cloud for storage, that’s the news they got today.



As of February 1, Amazon is reducing fees by 12-13%.

Usually, a company will reduce prices to attract more business, but that’s not the case here.

In 2011, Amazon nearly tripled the number of data things stored in S3.

At the end 2011, S3 housed 762 billion (762,000,000,000) objects and was processing over 500,000 requests per second for these objects during busy times.

At the old rates, the S3 service was already dirt cheap. For instance, computer scientist David Gewirtz writes on ZDnet that he is only billed 11 cents a month. 11 cents! And next month, his bill will go down.

Here’s the chart.

Storage Old (GB / Month) New (GB / Month)First 1TB

$0.140

$0.125

Next 49TB

$0.125

$0.110

Next 450TB

$0.110

$0.095

Next 500TB

$0.095

$0.090

Next 4000TB

$0.080

$0.080 (no change)

Over 5000TB $0.055 $0.055 (no change)

