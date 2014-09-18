Unbelievable: Thai Prime Minister Implies Only Unattractive Women Wearing Bikinis Are Safe In His Country

You’d hope something has been lost in translation, but Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is reported to have said that his country may not be safe for women who wear bikinis – “unless they are not beautiful”.

His comments follow the murder of two British tourists, whose bodies were found on a beach on the Thai island of Koh Tao on Monday.

The Huffington Post reports Chan-ocha saying:

“There are always problems with tourist safety. They think our country is beautiful and is safe so they can do whatever they want, they can wear bikinis and walk everywhere. But “can they be safe in bikinis… unless they are not beautiful?”

Autopsies of the victims Hannah Witheridge, 23, and David Miller, 24, have revealed the pair suffered severe blows to the head and possible drowning.

Another British tourist is being questioned, but no arrests have been made.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.