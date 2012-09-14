Obama Has Already Appealed The Indefinite Detention Ruling

Photo: Getty

This sent a chill down my spine. In the midst of my interview with Tangerine Bolen, a plaintiff in the lawsuit against the NDAA’s indefinite detention provisions & coordinator of StopNDAA.org, she received an email from her lawyer to inform her that the Obama administration has already appealed yesterday’s historic court ruling. That court ruling found indefinite detention to be unconstitutional, and issued a permanent block of that provision. Listen to the full interview directly below.For a man who doesn’t want the ability to order the military to abduct and detain citizens – without charge or trial – it is quite odd that his administration is appealing yet again.



And, as stated in the interview, I would love to speak with someone from the administration on-record about this and hash it out. Why do you need this power?

Listen on iTunes: Click here. (Free)

Listen on PodOmatic: Click here. (Free; streaming)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.