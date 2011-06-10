A Massive Cache Of Weapons Was Just Seized In Mexico

Mexican Marines seized a large cache of weapons allegedly belonging to the violent Zetas drug cartel — it’s the third seizure in a week and the largest.
Officials say they took 358 rifles, 11 handguns, 17 grenades, and almost 118,000 rounds of ammunition from where they were buried in a vacant lot near the city of Monclova.
Marines at a highway checkpoint stopped five people with weapons and military uniforms who led them to the stash.
Photo: AP
Photo: AP
