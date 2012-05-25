Unabomber Lists Occupation As 'Prisoner' In Harvard Alumni Directory

Photo: Jenni Louisch via flickr

The Unabomber might be stuck in prison, but he still wants to connect with his Harvard classmates.Too bad his victims don’t find his life updates in the alumni directory so funny.



David Gelernter thinks Ted Kaczynski’s life updates on the eve of the Harvard Class of 1962’s reunion on Wednesday are no laughing matter, Christine McConville reported for the Boston Herald. Gelernter lost his right hand and right eye to one of the Unabomber’s mail bombs, McConville reported.

In the alumni directory, Kaczynski reportedly listed his home address as the Florence, Colo., federal prison, said his occupation is prisoner, and under awards listed his eight life sentences.

Fellow Harvard grad Richard Tucker called Kaczynski’s prank “a little bit brave,” and said the felon “has just as much right to be there as I do,” the Boston Herald reported.

But Gelernter, who teaches computer science at Yale, reportedly called Kaczynski’s entry shameful and bashed the publishers of the “Red Book” directory for allowing the entry.

